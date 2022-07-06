Uniontown
Robert A. Raho, 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, July 1, 2022, in Arbutus Park Manor, Johnstown.
Bob was born September 17, 1939, a son of William and Stella Malinsky Raho.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Marilyn Verney Raho; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Helen Verney; and sister-in-law, Kathy Raho.
Bob graduated from Masontown High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Waynesburg University and his master's degree from West Virginia University.
Bob was a teacher and administrator in the Laurel Highlands School District for over 40 years. He also served as a part time instructor at Penn State. He was a former member of the Volunteer Interfaith Caregivers of Fayette County.
Throughout Bob's life, horses were always his avocation. He enjoyed riding the mountain trails of Chalk Hill, fox hunting with the Irish Blazers and the Rolling Rock Hunt of Ligonier.
Bob spent many summers working on ranches in Montana and Arizona. He enjoyed cattle drives moving cattle to the mountain summer pastures.
Bob and Marilyn's favorite pastime was traveling in the U.S., Europe and Middle East, and cruising the Mediterranean and Caribbean.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his son, Attorney David A. Raho and wife Melissa and the joy of Bob's life, his grandson, Luke, whom he dearly loved. He is also survived by his brothers, William J. Raho and Ken Raho; brother-in-law, Dr. Thomas Verney and his wife, Attorney Jacqueline Verney; sister-in-law, Jeanne Stoughton and her husband, Dr. Wade Stoughton; his brother-in-law, Robert Verney and his wife, Mary Ann Verney; niece, Regina Ziegler, and her husband, Neil; nephews, Richard Raho and Ken Raho; niece, Attorney Danielle O'Gorman and her husband, Attorney Thomas O'Gorman; nephew, Attorney Ben Verney; nephew, Brian Verney; nephew, Dr. Matthew Cindric; great-nieces and nephews, Olivia, Mason, Jake and Bennett Ziegler, CJ O'Gorman, and Adam and Evan Cindric.
In honoring his final requests, funeral services will be private. Private interment will follow in the family plot of Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made, in Bob's memory, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
