Grindstone
Robert A. Sabatini, 59, of Grindstone, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at his home.
He was born on November 4, 1963 in Brownsville.
He enjoyed quad riding, boating and being outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Cinderella Sabatini; wife, Paulette Hodge Sabatini; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services were held under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville, PA.
Private interment at Lafayette Memorial Park in the Mausoleum.
