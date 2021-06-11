Perryopolis
Robert A. Stickle, 83, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born May 30, 1938, in Jefferson Township, Fayette County, a son of Arthur J. and Bessie Kerr Stickle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Judy G. Holmes Stickle; siblings Frances Bird, Wolfred Stickle, Ralph Stickle.
Bob was an owner operator for 50 years working for Classic Trucking.
Bob is survived by his children, Allen Stickle and wife Brooke of Belle Vernon, Richard Stickle and wife Cheri of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Donna Roczyki and husband Ray of McDonald; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Additional visitation will take place Sunday until 2 p.m., the hour of his funeral service, with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
