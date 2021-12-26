Robert Abadejos

Robert "Chico" Abadejos, 53, died Friday, December 10, 2021, in his home, from COVID-19.
He was born in Cebu City, Philippines, a son of the late Regina Abadejos Burton.
Chico graduated from Uniontown High School and was employed at Elmo's in Brownsville as a computer repairman.
He is survived by his stepfather, James H. Burton; his loving partner for 15 years, Melanie Mathianas; two daughters, Justina and Caitlin Abadejos; two sons, Bobby Abadejos and Alex Abadejos; three grandchildren, Renesme, Aslynn and Brylee; and many close friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Funeral services are private.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
