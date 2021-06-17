Lake Lynn
Robert Alan "Bobby" Dils, 75, of Lake Lynn, died unexpectedly Monday, June 14, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born May 17, 1946, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Ruby Kisinger Dils.
Bobby loved listening to polkas, and had quite an extensive collection of them. He was an avid baseball fan, and especially of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bobby's true loves were his lifelong feline companions, Baby and Muffy, which he loved and looked after for 18 and 21 years respectively. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Point Marion.
Surviving are his loving sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ruben Lomax of Uniontown; and several cousins whose thoughts and prayers for Bobby will always be remembered.
His family is especially grateful for Cindy Miller and the staff at Miller's Home Care. The friendship, comfort and companionship that the aides have extended to Bobby greatly enriched his life.
His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of funeral services, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating, Friday, June 18, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
