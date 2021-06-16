Point Marion
Robert Alan "Bobby" Dils, 75, of Point Marion, died unexpectedly Monday, June 14, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Friday, June 18.
A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition, or it can be viewed at www.herod-rishel.com.
