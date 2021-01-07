Uniontown
Robert Alan Herniman, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in the Greenery Center for Rehabilitation in Canonsburg. Bobby was born February 11, 1948, in Uniontown, to the late Robert and Marjorie Herniman.
Bobby was a 1966 graduate of Uniontown High School, where he excelled as a member of the boys' basketball team.
Bobby was an avid guitar player who composed his own music and a natural artist who enjoyed portrait painting. His humorous personality drew many laughs and smiles from those who knew him dearly. Bobby owned his own painting business for many years and was fond of traveling to the beach with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kristine Pisarcik and husband Dan of Pittsburgh; his sister, Colleen and husband Dr. Gary Brain; his two beautiful grandchildren, Bryn and Uriah Pisarcik; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
