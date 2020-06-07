Brownsville
Robert Allen "Bobby" Franks, 68, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born August 28, 1951, in Denbo, to the late Harry Franks Sr. and Edna Wilson Franks; also, he was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Alfred and Dorothy Franks.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville.
Bobby retired from South Park Township Bureau of Mines (NIOSH).
Bobby is survived by his wife, Doris Irene McClaine Franks; son Christopher Franks; daughter Candice Franks; four grandchildren, Molly (Lily), Simon, Abigail and Bailey; brothers Abe and William Franks. He was also predeceased by brother Harry (Sonny) Franks.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 8, when a prayer service will be held, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Dawn Hargraves officiating. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment Lafayette Memorial Park.
