Smock
Robert Allen Harris, Jr. “Yung Rob”, of Smock, was suddenly taken from this earth on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the age of 30.
Robert was born on August 6, 1992 in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, PA. The son of Robert Harris, Sr and Laquita Fletcher.
Robert resided with his father, Robert Harris, Sr., his other half (twin brother) Rashaad Harris; his first love,Tiffany Moody and his children’s mother, Ashley Squirk.
Robert is survived by his mother, Laquita Fletcher and step father, Morris Earquhart of Uniontown; sisters, Alaisha Snyder of Houston, Texas, Kristina Gardiner of McKeesport, Toniah Williams, MorrisCiona Earquhart, and Lasheka Harris all of Uniontown; brother, Morris Earquhart the III of Uniontown, his grandmother, Marcia Boatright and grandfather, Stephen Boatright, Sr., uncle, Stephen Boatright, Jr., (Uncle Boat); special aunts, Akeya Boatright and Marissa Boatright; his children, Kinley, RJ, and Joselyn; niece, Tesha; and his special friends, Korina, Jenna, Bobby, Kevin and Vincent.
Robert was a loving son, father, brother and friend. Robert was good at a lot of things, but his main hobby was being a father. He wasn’t perfect, but he was in some ways. Robert is going to be missed by many, especially his children. Rest in power Robert Allen Harris, Jr. Gone but never forgotten.
Friends and Family will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Ave, Uniontown, PA Stacey A. Dolfi, FD on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m., a service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Interment is private.
