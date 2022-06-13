Nemacolin
Following a lengthy battle with cancer, Robert Allen Rahl Sr., "Reba", 71, of Nemacolin passed away June 9, 2022, with his fiancee, Lori Bialko, and sister, Marci DeFranks, faithfully by his side.
Reba was born December 14, 1950, in Uniontown, a son of the late Barbara Joan Goe and Richard Rahl.
He was a graduate of Uniontown High School, class of 1968, and worked as a professional house painter.
In addition to Ms. Bialko, his fiancee and partner of 29 years, Reba is survived by his sons: Robert Rahl Jr. (Rita), of Cheverly Md., Brian Rahl (Jennifer), of Lusby Md., Kevin Rahl (Amber), of Gambrills, Md.; daughter, Tera Rahl Ingwersen (Tod), of Bowie Md.; 14 grandchildren; Nick, Jesse, Braden, and RaeAnn Rahl, Callie and Emma Ingwersen, Jacob, Caleb, Lacie, and Leah Rahl, Alivia, Abby, Annalyse, and Allysa Rahl; three great-grandchildren, Landon and Jacqueline Rahl, and Sophia Hammer; sisters: Debbie Duvall (Tom), of Uniontown; Marci DeFranks (Jim), of Brownsville, Penny Rudolph (Michael), of Point Marion; brother, Barry Rahl (Janis), of Carmichaels; and ex-wife, Coleen Chatee, of Bowie Md., the mother of his 4 children.
Deceased is a sister, Linda Mains and a brother Richard Rahl.
Reba was a friend to many. Friends knew that the good times would begin when he showed up and he never disappointed. The list of survivors and those who loved him is endless, none more so than his best friend, partner in crime, and his buddy, Michael Rattay. They shared a long and lasting friendship throughout many years. Reba will be Forever Remembered by all that knew and loved him.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100.
Jerry Sickles, cousin of Reba, will provide the service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, following the viewing.
Burial will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.