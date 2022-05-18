Uniontown
Robert Allen Tarpley Sr., affectionately known as "Bob," of Uniontown, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Mt. Macrina Manor in Uniontown, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 26, 1933, in Oliphant Furnace, to the late Robert Andrew Tarpley and the late Gertrude Thomas Tarpley.
Bob was a graduate of Georges Township High School, class of 1951. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country in the Korean Conflict, as a Non-commissioned Officer (Corporal), and received an honorable discharge.
After serving his country, on September 4, 1955, Bob married Sylvia, the love of his life, and relocated to Detroit, Mich., where he began his three year career with the Department of Street Railway as a Transit Driver.
In 1958, Bob and his family moved to Chicago, Ill., where he worked for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) for 16 years and simultaneously worked for the Montgomery Ward Automotive Department for nine of those years. In 1974, Bob transferred to the Montgomery Ward Automotive Department Store in Uniontown, until 1988, when he moved to Maryland to begin a career with Goodyear Automotive. He was then selected to become a Store Manager for the Goodyear Automotive Stores in Bladensburg, Md. and Washington, D.C.. While working for Goodyear, Bob was recognized a couple of years consecutively for managing the most profitable stores in the company's history. When he retired in 1993, he moved back to Uniontown.
Bob was an active member of the American Legion. He loved his family, and enjoyed football, basketball, traveling, working in the yard, working on cars and doing crossword puzzles. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob predeceased by his brother, Donald Tarpley; and sister, Edith Scott.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Sylvia M. Boyd Tarpley; children: Brenda (Rev. Dr. Gary) Yarbrough of Uniontown, Robert Jr. (Diane) Tarpley of Germantown Md., Ronald (Pam) Tarpley of Ocoee, Fla., Donald Tarpley of Upper Marlboro, Md., Yolanda "Gina" Hendricks Roach, of Brandon Fla., Nicole P. Tarpley of Uniontown, and Rev. Rodney (Francia) Tarpley of Deerfield, Fla.; 29 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; siblings: Deaconess Betty Mays of Uniontown, Rev. Emma Darby of Cleveland, Ohio, Anna Mae Abbot of Pittsburgh, Patricia (Jerome) Blannon of Virginia Beach, Va., Theodore Tarpley of Waldorf, Md., Simmie (Eleanor) Tarpley of West Hampton, N.J., Raymond Tarpley of Uniontown, Arnold Tarpley, Sr. of Pittsburgh, Kenneth (June) Tarpley of Uniontown; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 20th, a public visitation will be held at the Lantz Funeral Home. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21st, the funeral service will be held at the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association (YWBA), 624 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted to lantzfh.com
