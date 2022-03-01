Uniontown
Robert Anthony “Rob” Pierno, 33, of Uniontown, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born in Uniontown, on October 6, 1988, to Robert Carl Pierno, III. and Theresa Rose Ritchie Pierno of Uniontown.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his wife of 7 years, Jessica Kline Pierno; their sons, Camden Anthony and Chase Avery Pierno; a sister, Amanda Keilbach and husband Chuckie, and their daughter Danika; grandmothers, Mildred Ritchie and Mirielle Pierno; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Jamie Kline, all of Uniontown; grandfather-in-law, James “Sam” Laughery of Lemont Furnace; grandmother-in-law, Evelyn Kline of Uniontown; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Banko, husband Edward and sons Edward and Benjamin, Samantha Morgan, husband Levi and sons Landon and Jaxon, all of Uniontown.
Rob was preceded in death by grandfathers, Robert Ritchie, Robert C. Pierno, Jr.; and several aunts and uncles.
He loved his children beyond measure, and enjoyed helping coach their baseball and basketball teams. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, March 3, with Pastor William Nicholson officiating.
Private entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Austin A. Sauer Memorial Foundation, 3211 Hampton Oaks Drive, Allison Park, Pa., 15101.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
