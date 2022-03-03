Uniontown
Robert Anthony "Rob" Pierno, 33, of Uniontown, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, March 3, with Pastor William Nicholson officiating.
Private entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Austin A. Sauer Memorial Foundation, 3211 Hampton Oaks Drive, Allison Park, Pa., 15101.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
