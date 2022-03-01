Uniontown
Robert B. Nixon Jr., 84, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born February 13, 1938, in Uniontown, a son of Robert B. Nixon Sr. and Catherine V. Williams Nixon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Nixon and Katherine Kraft.
Bob was the valedictorian of Uniontown High School Class of 1957. He then served in the U.S. Army.
Bob worked in the Steel Mills of Clairton Works then as a custodian for Berkley Surgical Company for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed watching football, the news and gardening. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. His wife, children and grandchildren were his life.
Left to keep Bobby’s memory alive are his wife, Barbara A Hutchinson Nixon; his son, Mark A. Nixon, both of Uniontown; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 28. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Bob’s life Tuesday, March 1, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood, in Chalk Hill Lutheran Cemetery, Chalk Hill.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.