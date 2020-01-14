Robert "Bob" Fike, Born November 21, 1947, in Uniontown, died peacefully Friday January 10, 2020, with family and friends at his side.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving parents, Park and Bonnie Fike of Highhouse; brother, Roy; and sisters, Judy and Carolyn.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Marge, of 51 years; a son, Rob and his wife Renee; a daughter, Carrie and son-in-law, Steve; and a daughter, Jamie and son-in-law, Erick; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Zack, Ryan and Ian Fike, Hannah, Keaton, Willow and Robbie Wright and Claire, Adalynn and Eliot Carson; step-granddaughter, McKenzie Black.
Bob was a proud and devoted grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bob enjoyed golfing, camping, classic car shows, going to the movies and listening to "oldies music". In recent years, he enjoyed spending time at the Bruderhof where he made many special friends.
Bob is also survived by sister, Wanda Locy; brother, Richard and wife Beverly; sister, Candy and husband Tom Rhodes; and sister, Renee and husband Terry Kadar; and many nieces and nephews. Bob's sister Candy devoted many hours by his side during his illness.
At Bob's request, there will be no public viewing. Psalms 73:26 "My flesh and my hearth faileth; but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion forever." Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.