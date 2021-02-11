formerly of Uniontown
Robert Bruce Pickens, 94, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, in St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis, Ind. Bruce was born in Uniontown, an only child of Joseph Abraham and Margaret Gertrude Brown Pickens.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Corps in February of 1944 and was called to active duty in July of that year. He was discharged in November of 1945 with the rank of corporal. He received a B.S. in Business Administration degree from Waynesburg College in June of 1950, and in September 1950, he and Mary Ellen Evans of Republic were married.
Bruce was employed in public accounting for many years, including his own practice. In the early part of his career, he was employed at Blue Cross of Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh and at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1981, he retired from CTS Corporation, Elkhart, Ind., where he was general auditor, corporate controller and chief accountant. In 1987, he left retirement to assist SEA Group, Inc. and SEA ILAN, Inc. in Carmel, Ind., and in 1988, he returned to retirement.
He and Mary Ellen were married for 52 years. She predeceased him in 2002. Bruce is survived by their three children, Gail Martin, Rachel Rosen (Bruce) and David (Miriam); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
CROWN HILL FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. There will be no calling or services. A private ceremony will be held for family at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Waynesburg University or the Dunbar Historical Society.
To view the full obituary, visit www.crownhill.org.
