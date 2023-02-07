New Salem
Robert C. “Billy Bob” Cole, 74, of New Salem, passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday, February 4, 2023.
He was born February 25, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Robert E. and Pearl B. Miller Cole.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Allamon; father- and mother-in-law, Adwird and Verna Wilk; and nephew, Colby James Cole.
Bob graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 1966. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with The United States Army as a medic.
Bob was a member of the New Salem Presbyterian Church. He was an active member of the United Mine Workers of America Local #1248 and was a retired coal miner from Maplecreek Mine.
Bob was an active member of the New Salem Neighborhood Watch. He enjoyed making and selling his woodworking, which led him to being the co-owner of Coles Crafts.
Bob loved camping at Rivers Edge and Yogi Bear, and the many friends he made there. He enjoyed watching all of the local sports teams.
Bob loved his community, playing bingo at the campground, and buying scratch-off tickets. Anyone who knew “Pap” loved him, and he will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Diane Wilk Cole; his children, Joshua (Sarah) Cole, Jacob (Jamie) Cole, and Tammie (Timmy) Berdar; nine grandchildren, Taylor (Chris), Ethan, Ty, Hunter, Jace, Wyatt, Camden, Connor and Nolan; a brother, Jack (Melody) Cole, two sisters, Marlene (Robert) Shaw and Janice Cole; brother-in-law, Robert Wilk; and his beloved dog, Buddy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 9, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, February 10, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating the service. Interment, with Full Military Honors accorded by Masontown American Legion Post #423 and Masontown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4584, will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
