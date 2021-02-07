Uniontown
Robert C. Craft, 98, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born October 29, 1922, in Filbert.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Alice Klimko Crapp; his wife, Marie C. Schuessler Craft; three brothers, Joseph, Walter and John Crapp; and three sisters, Mary Alice Kuznar, Frances Gralka and Louise Revak.
Robert was a veteran, having served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. He received the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon among other decorations and citations.
Robert was a member of the Uniontown Central Christian Church, where he previously served on the Board of Deacons and the Board of Trustees. He worked at the HC Frick Filbert mine for six years, later retired as controller from the Uniontown Hospital in 1985, and worked with Cross Keys Human Services for more than 30 years.
Robert was a past officer of the Uniontown Credit Union, past officer and member of the Fayette County Mental Health Board, past member of the Southwest PA Hospital Accounting Association and a member of the Fayette County Seniors Golf League. He was a loving and giving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are two sons, Robert C. Craft Jr. (Mary Jane) of Uniontown and Richard A. Craft (Frank) of Ormond Beach, Fla.; grandson Robert C. Craft III (Deanna); two great-grandsons, Cory Craft (Kaitlin) and Ryan Craft (Sara); three great-great-grandchildren, Jackson, Quinn and Owen Craft; and a brother, James Crapp of Fairfax, Va.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and interment in LaFayette Memorial Park were private for the immediate family only, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., with the Rev. Dr. Darwin Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert to the Uniontown Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
