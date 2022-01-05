Robert C. Dean

Uniontown
Robert C. "Bob" Dean, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born April 21, 1952, in Uniontown, son of the late Charles Otis Dean and Mildred Burnworth Dean.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Uniontown High School. He owned and operated Dean Heating Oil.
He loved his family and was so very proud of them. His daughters were the light of his life. He loved taking care of his highschool sweetheart, his wife of so many years. He was lucky enough to see all three of his grandchildren graduate from Duquesne University. They affectionately called their grandfather "Daby". He will be missed by them but they are so thankful to have had him for as long as they did.
He will also be missed by his pup, Bella and his grandpup, Tyrion.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Gismondi Dean; daughters, Staci Morris of Uniontown and Jodi Hlastala, and husband Richard, of Uniontown; and grandchildren, Brittni Graner, Dean Graner and Elizabeth Sullivan, all of Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 6th.
Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., on Friday, January 7th, followed by a service celebrating Bob's life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brian Kisner officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
