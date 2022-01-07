Uniontown
Robert C. “Bob” Dean, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, January 6th.
Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., on Friday, January 7th, followed by a service celebrating Bob’s life at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brian Kisner officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
