Uniontown
Robert C. Grigsby, 91, of Bentonville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was born June 12, 1929, in Uniontown, to the late John Gypson Grigsby and Myrtle Jane Winning Grigsby.
He was preceded in death by his four older brothers, Jim, Bill, John "Russ", and Johnny "Ralph".
Mr. Grigsby proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. He and his wife, Harriet Shoaf Grigsby, were married for 66 wonderful years. Robert retired from the City of Dayton, Ohio where he was the assistant superintendent of motor equipment. He enjoyed all types of auto racing and held a world record in drag racing in the '60s. Corvettes were a big part of his life. Mr. Grigsby was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Masons and The Road Knights of Dayton.
Survivors include his loving wife, Harriet Grigsby; his daughter and son-in-law, Bobbi and Charlie Heidelberg of Bella Vista, Arkansas; his granddaughter, Leigh Ann Heidelberg of New York; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
Arrangements are under the care of CALLISON-LOUGH FUNERAL HOME in Bentonville. Condolences may be expressed at www.CallisonLoughFH.com
Memorials may be made to your local hospice.
