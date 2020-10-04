Formerly of Brownsville
Robert C. "Rob" Hickman, loving brother, uncle and partner, was sent to Heaven Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born February 6, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late John A. Hickman and Eleanor R. Gordon-Hickman.
He was a graduate of Beth Center and received his B.A. in Accounting from Alfred University. He went on to receive an MBA from Duquesne University. He worked throughout the USA and was the technology manager at Keurig-Dr. Pepper in Dallas, Texas, until becoming a franchise owner of Cruise Planners.
Rob will long be remembered as a talented musician, sharing his gifts as organist and eventual choir director at the United Christian Church in Malden. He loved theater and the arts. He worked in local community theater at the Olde Trail Playhouse in Richeyville. He adored Barbara Streisand and was a committed attendee at her performances.
Rob was an enthusiastic and involved member of the Gay Men's Alliance and the Imperial Court of Nebraska, a nonprofit charitable organization. He was also a member of the Dallas Texas Rotary Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Clara Gordon, and Vance and Cora Hickman. His life partner, Robert "Bobby" Marchese also passed from this life before him.
He is survived by his beloved family: sister Jody Derov; nephew Kyle Higinbotham; niece Danielle "Dani" Higinbotham; and uncle Mike Gordo; as well as a family of friends who will never forget him.
There will be a small memorial service at The Chapel of Lafayette Cemetery, Brier Hill, at noon on Saturday, October 10. Rob will be laid to rest at the side of his dearest partner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to "GMHC" - Gay Men's Health Center, 307 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018, or by logging on under "Danielle's fund for charity in Honor of Uncle Rob."
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
