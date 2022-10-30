Fairchance
Robert C. "Bob" Leeper, 80, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28, 2022 in his home with loving family by his side. He was born June 18, 1942 in Uniontown, PA.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Hellen Strauch Leeper; and three brothers, Frank, Joseph and Raymond Leeper.
Bob and his wife were active members of the New Hope Free Methodist of Uniontown, where he had served on the Board of Administration. Bob was an avid golfer and had served on the Board of the Fayette County Seniors. He served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War, retired from the United Parcel Service and was a member of Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood, PA.
Bob was a devoted husband and father who loved getting together with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Betty Bryner Leeper; daughter, Kimberly Sue Leeper of Seattle, WA; son, Robert "Rob" Lepre (Charlene) of Champion; and sister, Mary Ann Merkosky (Alex) of Oliver.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Uniontown New Hope Free Methodist Church 210 Barbara Street Uniontown, PA. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor James Jobes officiating.
The family would like to thank their faithful caring friends Bob and Patty, neighbors, Chuck and Joyce, the Hospice Nursing Staff, Melissa, Ashley, Tiffany, Art and Katie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Bob be made the the New Hope Free Methodist Church of Uniontown, 210 Barbara Street.
Arrangements are entrusted by the SHELL FUNERAL HOME
