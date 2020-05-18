Uniontown
Robert C. Spiker, "Little Joe," 66, of Uniontown, Pa., died Thursday, May 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
He was born November 29, 1953, in Uniontown, Pa.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry Edward Spiker and Florence Ella Brown Spiker; sisters, Villa Mae Maust, Mary Lou Spiker, June Maurasco, Ruth Swaney and Winefred "Betty" Kropp; and brothers, Harry Edward Spiker and Earl Spiker.
Surviving are his sisters, Eleanor Maust, Peggy Teets, Sandy Ross and Bonnie Lou Spiker; brother, Walden "Big Joe" Spiker; many nieces and nephews and dear friends and caregivers, Barb and Deloris.
Little Joe was a graduate of German Township High School. He served in the United States Marie Corps for four years during the Vietnam War. He loved fishing, wrestling and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It was his request that there be no public services and the private arrangements are under the direction of DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa.
