New Salem
Robert C. “Tweety” Yatsko Sr., 77, of New Salem, left this world peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022.
He was born on August 15, 1944 in Uniontown, a son of George and Ann Bulina Yatsko.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Ronald Yatsko and Betty Jane “Sis” Mankovich; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Anthony Saliba.
Tweety was an energetic and hardworking man who no one could keep down for any length of time. He was a member of the Polish Club, Hutchinson Sportsmen’s Club, American Legion Post 51 and Amvets Post 103, where he developed many lifelong friendships. He is most notably known for being a life member of New Salem Volunteer Fire Department, a Pennsylvania State Constable and Menallen Township Supervisor. He always strived to build a sense of community within the area. For example, starting the Menallen Township summer picnic and participating in all fire department activities.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Leigh Klink Yatsko; children: Amy (Claude) Saliba, Robert (Christina) Yatsko Jr., Veronica (Michael) Hruska, Matthew (Sacha) Yatsko, Marcelle Yatsko and Mark (Amy) Klink. He is also survived by sister, Ann (Michael) Andulics; brothers, George (Bobbie) Yatsko and George (Donna) Bulina; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly; many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. King, his German Shepard and protector, will miss him terribly.
A staple of New Salem and the surrounding areas, he was a man who could hold a conversation anywhere with anyone. He will be sorely missed by many! Rest easy Tweety, you have fought your nine lives with grace and dignity to the end and earned your rest.
Tweety’s family will receive friends at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022; and from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of service, at the New Salem Christian Church on Friday, July 15, 2022, with Pastor Donald Bowser, officiating.
Interment will follow in Salem View Cemetery, New Salem.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the New Salem Volunteer Department in his honor.
VALET PARKING WILL BE AVAILABLE
DURING VISITATION HOURS.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
