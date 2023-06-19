Uniontown
Robert Carl Kovach, 68, of Uniontown, ascended to his heavenly home Monday, June 12, 2023, where he joined his parents, Karl and Dorothy Stewart Kovach; and father-in-law, Joseph Galderisi.
Rob was born December 26, 1954. He was a graduate of Laurel Highland Class of 1972 and Triangle Tech, where he ranked top of his class.
Rob was married to his loving and devoted wife, Darlene Straight Kovach for 46 years.
In addition, left to cherish his memory are his mother-in-law, Beverly Straight; his children, Joe (Lindsay) Kovach, Carl Kovach, Mary (Tremayne) Kovach; grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Kovach, Tashawn Matthews, Gavin Kovach and Sophie Westfall; siblings, Susan (Paul) Keffer, Joy (Bill) Marovic, Jeanine (Rick) Swain; Rob's best friend and neighbor, Bob Barnes; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Rob loved God, his family and community. He was a devoted member of Abundant Life Church, where he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was the rock of the family. His children adored him and he was always available to advise or assist them. His generosity and love in this regard extended to his entire family.
Rob was employed with Fayette Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years, which afforded him the opportunity to meet many long term friends and acquaintances. Prior to FHAC, Rob was a foreman with Freuhauf until the plant closed.
In his leisure, Rob enjoyed hunting, fishing and gathering his friends for a game of cards and a beer. He was also an avid gardener growing beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables with always the goal to share.
Finally, Rob was a quiet, caring and intelligent man, who led a simple life. He will be sadly missed and forever remembered.
The Kovach family extends its love and appreciation for the respect and understanding of those in his inner circle during Rob's courageous battle against cancer. He wanted to be remembered as he was prior to his illness, consequently we are honoring his request for private funeral arrangements.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made, in memory of Rob, to the American Cancer Society.
