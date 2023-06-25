Brownsville
Robert Charles Porter Sr., 68, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with family and friends by his side. He was born November 18, 1954, in Isabella, a son of Ervin W. Porter of Keisterville, and Virginia G. Cole Porter of Dunbar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur "Butch" Porter.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon Porter; daughter, Elizabeth Porter (husband James R. Ansell III); son, Robert Porter, Jr. (wife Typhany Martinez); granddaughters, Haley Ansell and Piper McCarty; grandson, James Porter; brother, Jack Porter; sisters, Linda Frey and Deborah Hower; many, many nieces and nephews - his favorite will always be his Sambo (Samantha Clark).
Robert was a very loved man by many people and reached many hearts over the years. He will be missed. We all love you to the moon and back and you will forever be in our hearts. As you'd say, "I love you a whole bunch and a little bits."
Robert's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will be private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
