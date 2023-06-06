Fairchance, Pa.
Robert Charles Washko Sr., 75, of Fairchance, passed away at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
He was born February 23, 1948 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death, were his parents, Nick and Mary Washko; and sister, Virginia Scherer.
Surviving, are his wife of 48 years, Wanda Haines Washko; children, Wendy (Paul) Kelley of Jefferson and Robert (Mindy) Washko Jr. of Sycamore; four grandchildren, Kaleum Kelley, Haley Kelley, Ahnna Washko and Nikoli Washko; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.
Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His son will always fondly know him as "Pops" and his children have many memories of their dad shooting pool. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and cars.
Throughout his life he lived between Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Robert was an automobile painter and was always tinkering with cars.
Private family visitation and funeral service will be under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA, 15436, with interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
