Uniontown
Robert Clester Harris, affectionately known as Uncle Bert, 82, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, in his residence in Uniontown.
Robert was born May 11, 1939, in Monongahela, to the late Joseph and Roseanna Harris, who were previously from Donora.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. During and after the Military, Robert worked for the U.S. Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. until he secured a position with Gimbles Department Store as a regional manager traveling all over the country until the store closed.
In July of 1973, Robert went to work for the U.S. Small Business Administration in Pittsburgh, until going into business for himself creating Robert C. Harris Consulting Services, a consulting business specializing in construction and business consulting.
Robert also found time to teach business courses at the Community College of Allegheny County. One of his greatest achievements was assisting his nephew in building a brand new $1.3 million single level church in Monroeville in 2005. He later partnered with David Jackson of Pittsburgh to create H & J Construction, which worked on numerous construction projects in the Pittsburgh area. Robert never retired, but continued to advise many people in business ventures over the years.
Robert joined the Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church of Uniontown, where his nephew is the pastor. Robert enjoyed coming to church and he attended faithfully. He served as a trustee and member of the Finance Committee, and as an usher during special events and programs. Robert loved to fellowship with family and friends whenever the opportunity presented itself. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Jane Etta Spencer Harris; his parents, Joseph and Roseanna Harris; his sisters, Callie (Harris) Moon, Anna Lee (Harris) Tarpley, Loretta (Harris) Law; his brothers, George "Jack" Baker and James "Iron Jaw" Harris.
Robert is survived by a special friend, Delores Curry of Phoenix, Ariz.; his sisters, Laverne "Bonnie Harris" (Norman) Thornton of Donora and Joann Harris of Long Beach, Calif.; his brother, Richard (Elizabeth) Harris of Portsmouth, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Harriet (Racy) Bennet of Springfield, Va., and Retired Colonel Dorothy Spencer of Thornburg, Va.; two special nephews, Leonard (Sabrina) Pace of Virginia Beach, Va., and the Rev. Dr. Gary (Brenda) Yarbrough of Uniontown, whom he lived with for the past 13.5 years; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held in his home church, Interfaith Assembly for Christ Church, 7 Butler Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, Saturday, April 30. There will be a two-hour viewing until the time of service, which will begin at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Gary P. Yarbrough, pastor, officiating.
Services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
