Uniontown
Robert Clifford Gleason, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
He was born August 28, 1957, in Uniontown, a son of the late Earl and Mary Louise Clifford Gleason.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife Elizabeth Ann Ferencak Gleason; and his sister, Marybeth Gleason-Diven.
He was a graduate of St. John's High School and St. Vincent College. He was employed at James Masterbuilt Homes in Uniontown.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters Cathleen Gleason of Uniontown, Ann Gleason Hassan and husband William of Pittsburgh; stepchildren Rachel and Jacob Elias; nieces and nephews Brendan, Jonathan (Maria) Diven, Caitlin Diven (Zachary) Ramos, Connor, Mary, Hugh and Maggie Hassan; great-nieces and nephews Oliver, Peter and Elliott Ramos, and Sadie, Nora and Charlie Diven.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, when prayers of transfer will be said, in BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will be private in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.