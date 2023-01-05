Markleysburg
Robert Clifton Cowles, of Markleysburg, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022.
Robert "Bob" was born June 15, 1933, in Pittsfield, Mass., a son of the late Doris Carruthers Cowles and Albert Perkins Cowles.
He leaves behind brother, Dexter Cowles of Daphne, Ala.; sisters, Myra Doughney, Marcia (Philip) Sung of E. Granby, Conn., and Deborah (Ed) Harriman of Hartfield, Va.
He was preceded in death by brother, Rollin Cowles; sisters, Patricia Cowles, Phyllis Grover and Cynthia Cowles.
Bob married Sylvia Waters of Simsbury, Conn., and Juanita Kooser Martin of Hopwood, whom have both preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Simsbury, Conn. High School in 1951, served in the Army, attained a BA at Marietta College in Ohio, received his MA at Wayne State University in Ohio and continued further studies at Penn State University.
Bob was a professor of Oral Communication, Speech & Debate for 30 years at California University of Pennsylvania. After retirement, Bob served as a judge for the American Forensic Associations competitions in the U.S. and abroad.
Additionally, Bob served on the Henry Clay Township Planning Commission and helped many people with their education goals. Bob enjoyed traveling during retirement on many cruises with his companion, Aniko Kis.
Bob's family thanks his neighbors, John Neal and Johnathon Adams, who helped him in many ways over many years. The family also thanks Hospice nurses and aides for providing nursing and care for Bob.
Bob will be buried at a later date in Simsbury, Conn.
Contributions, in Bob's memory, can be sent to Cowles Park, c/o Parks and Recreation, E. Granby, Conn.; or Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 624, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.