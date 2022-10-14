Robert Clinton Plume

Ohiopyle
Sonny Plume, of Ohiopyle, went home to his Lord Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after valiantly battling cancer at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Sonny was born August 31, 1942, in Ohiopyle, to the late Robert L. and Cecilia M. Burnsworth Plume.
Sonny was also preceded in death by his sisters, Verna Williams, Bessie Morrison, Ruth Appleby, and three infant sisters; and his lifelong best friend, Alan Schaefer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Verla Joan Eutsey Plume; son, Robert G. (Ken) of Charleston, W.Va.; daughter, Wendy S. Plume Vought (Scott Shope) of Ehrenfeld; and son, Devin R. (Stephanie) of Farmington.
Sonny's pride and joy were his grandchildren, Hannah Vought, Sarah (Kyle) Weaver, Samuel (Allison Leventry), Dawson Plume, Grayden Plume and Barrett Plume. He adored his great-granddaughter, Milly Vought. His first great grandson, Abel Robert Weaver, was born October 12, and is the greatest blessing the family could receive at this difficult time.
He is also survived by his sister, Delores Fieldson of Morgantown; brother, Daniel (Nancy) of Markleysburg, Connie (Charles) Smithburger of Farmington and Charles W. (Sally) of Uniontown; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, all of whom he adored greatly.
Sonny was a member of the Farmington Bethel Church and was retired from Uniontown Area School District.
Friends and family will be received from 12 to 4 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, October 14, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with the Reverend Steve Davis officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
Sonny will be missed tremendously by his entire family and everyone who knew him. We should all take comfort that he is now able again to hit tremendous home-runs and quickly run those bases. He is reuniting with everyone in Heaven with his gentle, loving smile.
