Smithfield
Robert Conrad Betchy, 59, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with his loving family by his side. Rob battled a courageous fight with cancer.
He was born November 8, 1963, in Uniontown, a son of Elizabeth Betchy of Smithfield and the late George Betchy.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Betchy; in-laws, John D. and Tina Lowller; and his brother-in-law, Jay S. Wroble.
Rob was a 1981 graduate of Albert Gallatin Senior High.
He was employed by Boord Benchek and Associates of Canonsburg as chief of surveys. He also co-founded Triple B Farm & Forage of Smithfield.
He was a hunter and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing words of wisdom.
Rob married Tracey Wilson in 1988; they share two children together, Amanda Betchy and Joshua (Courtney) Betchy; grandchildren, Aubrielle and Joshua Jr. Betchy, whom he adored); and sister, Lisa Betchy (Mike Blaney).
He leaves behind his loving wife, Tina Miller-Betchy; step children, Stephanie (Rob) Hoover, and Gregory (Amanda) Miller; stepgrandchildren, Dylan and Travis Hoover, Greyson and Ruby Dee Miller; brother-in-law, John L. Lowller; sisters-in-law, Annette Lowller Wroble and Mary Jo Lowller; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, step-nieces and nephew, Andre.
He will be deeply missed and his life cherished by his loving family and many dear friends. If you knew Robbie you were very fortunate to have known such a kind, generous, funny and amazing man.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 9, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, where visitation continues from 1 until the 2 p.m. hour of service Sunday, September 10, with Jeff Hathaway officiating.
Interment will be PRIVATE.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
