Formerly of Uniontown
Robert Craig Smith, 46, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born March 8, 1973, a beloved son of Robert J. and Sherry A. Smith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Anna Reilly Smith and her mother, Heidi Smith; sister Bridgette Smith of Uniontown; his close friend, Sharon Bizzorero, whom he lived happily with until his stroke; niece Taylor Smith of Wilkesboro, N.C.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, whom he loved.
Robert was a former member of St. Mary (Nativity) Catholic Church where, as a child, he served as an altar boy. He had been a volunteer with the Elizabeth Fire Department.
Robert was extremely proud of his daughter, Anna and had been bravely trying to recover following a stroke he suffered June 6, 2019. If you had been fortunate enough to know Rob you would have found him to be one of the kindest and most polite gentlemen you had ever met. He had the gift of the Irish fab (Gab) and loved using it. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A blessing service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
