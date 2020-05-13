Coal Center
Robert "Joe" Crone, 88, of Coal Center, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was born Friday, April 1, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Marie Crone.
He was a member of most of the sportsmen's clubs in the Mon Valley as he loved to shoot trap.
In addition to his mother, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Krone; and a granddaughter, Angel Grace Crone.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Loretta Bair Crone; three children, Linda Harkcom and husband Donald of Acme, Steven Crone of Coal Center and Robert Crone Jr. (Heather Lessman) of Donora. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services or visitation due the COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
