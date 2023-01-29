Robert Cummings, Jr.

Uniontown
Robert "Robbie" Cummings Jr., 40, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, in his home surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born March 4, 1982, in Uniontown.
Robbie was predeceased by his infant sister, Cassandra; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Barbara Viher; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Dorothy Cummings; uncles, Larry Viher and Mike Cummings; and stepfather, Bob Holt.
Robbie was a beloved son of Kathy Viher and Robert "Bobby Earl" Cummings, Sr.; brother "Dum" to sister, Melodi Cummings; and loving dad to Connor and Emily Cummings.
Robbie will be greatly and forever remembered, loved and missed by special nieces, Trista, Sami and Heather; and nephew, Nate; loving aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; and a multitude of friends and acquaintances.
Robbie was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Notre Dame fan. He had a fun and energetic passion for music, dancing and his Happy Place was at the beach with his children.
Robbie graduated from Albert Gallatin High School and from there went on to obtain his PhD. In Psychology at Penn State University. Robert was a self-employed night club owner, he owned and ran Live Wire, Live Wire Reloaded and Revolutions.
Robbie deeply loved his family with a heart of gold and had a fierce determination to save anyone in need.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 29, and until the 11 a.m. time of service Monday, January 30, with Pastor Dan Bayles officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
The family ask that no flowers be sent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his children, in care of Kathy Viher, at 480 Coolspring Street, Apt #114, Uniontown, PA 15401.
