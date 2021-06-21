Fairchance
Robert D. Smith, 47, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 17, 2021, in his home. He was born November 3, 1973, in Uniontown.
Robert was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1991 and had been employed at Gerome Manufacturing. He was a good son and husband and loved his dogs. He enjoyed trying his hand at gardening, but with mixed results.
Surviving are his mother, Joann L. Tressler Smith; former wife Jennifer L. Smith Millslagle; uncle Robert Tressler of Uniontown; aunt Nancy Burkey of Elyria, Ohio; cousins and special nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, June 22, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
