Robert Dale Ritenour, 87, of Masontown, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Saturday, July 13, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of George and Clara Thompson Ritenour.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Wilson Ritenour; several sisters; and one brother.
He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Lenora Turner (Kenneth), Robert Ritenour (Tammy), Norma Griffith (John), Mary Baker (James); grandchildren: Christine Moats (John), Amanda Stewart (Robert), Barry Lilley (Jennifer), Robert Ritenour II (Lori), Marissa Lawton (Craiig), Anna Friend (Amos); great-grandchildren: Mason Moats, Haley Moats, Ben Lilley, Luke Lilley, Aria Friend and Scarlet Ritenour.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with Reverend Norman Walk, officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
