Uniontown
Robert Daniel McBride, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in his home, with loving family at his side.
Bob was born on October 28, 1938, in Uniontown, the son of Daniel P. McBride and Nora Murphy McBride.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack McBride, William "Bus" McBride, James McBride and Jerry McBride; and a sister, Louise McDowell.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of Uniontown High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a service technician for Bell of Pennsylvania and Verizon for over 37 years before retirement.
Bob was a member the Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Verizon Retirees, American Legion Post# 51, General George C. Marshall AMVETS Post# 103 and American Veterans Association.
Bob enjoyed walking on the Sheepskin Trail, talking to his friends at the lake by Hutchison Sportsman Club, but most importantly loved being the best husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his devoted wife of 56 years, Marsha Mahoney McBride; loving children, Robert D. McBride, Jr. of Powell, Ohio, Jane Nose and husband Sean, Kathleen Jose and husband Brad all of Uniontown; adoring grandchildren, Kayla Warner and husband Branden, McKenna McBride, Keeleigh McBride, Keegan McBride, Ailey Nose, Addyson Nose, Ryleigh Jose and Kinley Jose; In-laws, Francis Mahoney Lettington and husband Craig, Dan Mahoney and wife Dorreen, Phil Mahoney and Gayle and Tim Mahoney and wife Beth, and Dianne Mahoney; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, followed by prayers of transference at 12:30 p.m. and a mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bob's life at 1 p.m. in Saint John's Roman Catholic Church, with Father Anthony Klimko as celebrant.
Interment will take place in Mount Macrina Cemetery with AMVETS Post#103 of Hopwood performing full military rites.
Saint John's parish wake service will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, at Ferguson Funeral Home.
The family suggests donations to Tunnel2towers.org or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
