Robert Daniel Weatherspoon

Uniontown
Robert "Danny" Daniel Weatherspoon, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at West Virginia University Medicine Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. He was born August 28, 1950, in Brownsville, a beloved son of the late Jean Weatherspoon Boswell.
Robert was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School. At age 18, he was drafted to serve in the United States Army. He received the National Defense Service Medal while serving during the Vietnam War and thereafter was honorably discharged. Robert was an avid sports fan. He was a dynamic pitcher in baseball and he also achieved a black belt in karate. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a diehard fan for many decades. Robert was a hardworker, a kind and giving man to those he loved and he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wonderful grandparents, William Sterling Weatherspoon and Helen Weatherspoon.
Left to cherish his memory are his only sibling, his sister, Yasmin Weatherspoon Brown (Rev. Carl); two nieces, Seneca Weatherspoon and Dr. Carly W. Brown; an aunt, Germaine Weatherspoon Thompson; and many cousins and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where private services will be held.
