formerly of Smithfield
Robert Duane Belan, 80, of Venice, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born July 19, 1940, in Smithfield.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Kathyrn Linky Belan; his brother-in-law, Les Morrow, who tried to teach him about cars; his baby brother, Jimmy, who he loved dearly; and his close friends, Ron Metz and Buddy Quertinmont.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 ½ years, Bonnie "Baby Girl" Belan; loving son Bob Jr. "Hawk" Belan and his wonderful wife, Amy; his loving daughter, Jamie "Peanut/Brenda Star" Dollhopf and her wonderful husband, Steve; his loving grandchildren, Mackenzie and Nolan Dollhopf, Hope and Miles Belan, Cassaundra and Chloe Selkurt; and his great-granddaughter, Lila Selkurt; brothers Rich Belan and his wife, Linda of Smithfield, and John Belan and his wife, Joyce "Doctor" of Lakeland, Fla.; his loving sister, Delores Morrow of Uniontown; sister-in-law Anna Belan of Kingwood, W.Va.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He loved being in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Point Marion High School Class of 1958 - awarded best athlete of his graduating class, president of his senior class, and graduated with high honors. Bob graduated from St. Vincent College in 1962 with a degree in business management. A member of the varsity basketball team, where he served as team co-captain, he was inducted into St. Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a graduate of Penn State University's Executive Management Program.
He was a graduate of Naval Officers Candidate School, where he was commissioned an ensign. He served on a minesweeper and on a destroyer as an engineering officer. He also served aboard the destroyer in Vietnam. Bob served in the Navy for 4 years. He reached the rank of lieutenant.
Bob joined Rockwell International in 1966. He spent 23 years in various management positions, the last being president of Water Products Business. He participated in many community affairs. He spent the balance of his business career with Badger Meter Inc., Milwaukee, Wis. Over the next 13 years, he served in several executive positions including president. Bob retired in 2002.
Bob was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. His primary interests were athletic endeavors, swimming and fishing. He cherished and enjoyed his summers in Wisconsin with family and winters in Florida.
The family will greet family and friends from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in FARLEY FUNERAL HOME, 265 S. Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Fla. A celebration of life will take place during the visitation if anyone would like to share any thoughts about Bob. Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota Street, Venice, Fla. Interment follows at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital and St. Vincent College Athletics.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
