Robert E. Bevard

Farmington
Robert E. "Bob" Bevard, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4. Visitation continues from noon until 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, October 5, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Paul Sandusky officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The First Christian Church, 512 Second Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
