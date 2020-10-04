Robert E. Bevard

Farmington
Robert E. "Bob" Bevard, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born September 8, 1940, in West Brownsville, a son of the late George Robert and Elsie Mae Hoover Bevard.
Bob owned and operated The Sunoco A-Plus in Brownsville for 40 years and also worked at Vesta #5 Mine.
He was a member of The First Christian Church of Brownsville, South Brownsville Fire Department, the Jaycees, Chamber of Commerce, and The Patsy Hillman Park Board.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Bevard.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Hall Bevard; two sons, Robert M. Bevard and wife Kelly, and Kenneth G. Bevard and wife Shelly; three grandsons, Jacob, Bobby and Travis; one granddaughter, Nikki; two sisters, Robena and Renee; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 4, and from noon until 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, October 5, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Paul Sandusky officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The First Christian Church, 512 Second Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
