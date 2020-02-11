Robert E. DeLorenzo Jr.

Uniontown
Robert E. "Bob" DeLorenzo Jr., 48, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Beeville, Texas, March 8, 1971, a son of Mary Griffitt and her husband, Ron of Mount Pleasant, and the late Robert E. DeLorenzo Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Stephen Cripps.
Bob went to Laurel Highlands High School and graduated from California University of Pennsylvania and Community College of Allegheny County with a degree in nursing. He worked for many years as a paramedic for Uniontown Ambulance, Fayette Emergency Medical Services and Southwest Emergency Medical Services. After Bob worked through college to receive his nursing degree, he was employed by Fayette Home Care & Hospice. He was a member of Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church and a former member of Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Left to cherish Bob's memory, in addition to his mother and stepfather, are his two sons, Adam and Benjamin DeLorenzo, and a daughter, Danielle Koontz, all of Uniontown, and a son, Jess Vance of Morgantown, W.Va.; a grandson, Owen Koontz; three sisters, Sheila DeLorenzo of Colorado Springs, Colo., Shannon Welch and husband Bob and Brandy Lough and husband Adam, all of Uniontown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12. Visitation will continue from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. celebrating Bob's life in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.