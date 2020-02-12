Robert E. DeLorenzo Jr.

Uniontown
Robert E. "Bob" DeLorenzo Jr., 48, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12. Visitation will continue from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 13, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. celebrating Bob's life in Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
