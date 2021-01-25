Masontown
Robert E. Fulton, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021.
He was born March 22, 1923, in Alicia, the son of Stephen and Mary Soika Fulton.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Joyce Lee Walker Fulton; a brother, Stephen Fulton; his sisters, Eleanor Krajnak, Pauline Francis and Elizabeth Fulton.
He lived through the Depression and served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked in the coal mines starting as a laborer, working his way up to a boss, then eventually to Pa. state mine inspector, a position he was very proud to have attained.
He was a member of the AFSCME Union. When they talk about "The Greatest Generation" he definitely lived up to that title. He was a great man, a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be sorely missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Gregory S. and his wife Victoria Kelley-Fulton; grandchildren, Heather L. Vansickle and her husband Scott, Holly L. Fulton; great-grandchildren, Emmett Robert Vansickle, Isaac Joseph Miller; he is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Lindstrom; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday January 26 and until 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, when a blessing service will be held with Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Leckrone.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, you are asked to keep your visit brief and refrain from social contact. Please comply to safety standards by maintaining social distance and wear required face mask.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
