Dunbar
Robert E. Holsing Sr., 86, of Dunbar, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home.
He was born January 19, 1934, in Connellsville, a son of Andrew Holsing and Bessie Grimm Holsing.
He was a retired machinist from Dunbar Machine.
Surviving are sons Robert E. (Pam) Holsing Jr. and Thomas A. (Tammy) Holsing; grandchildren Andrew Holsing, Ashley Holsing, Sierra Holsing, Caitlin Holsing and Alaina Breakiron; daughter-in-law Nancy Holsing; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Lois Hechler Holsing; son Michael R. Holsing in 2014; brothers Davis R. Holsing and William D. Holsing; and sister Sara Vozar.
He was the last member of his immediate family.
Due to coronavirus mandates, there will be no public visitation.
There will be a private service for family, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Old Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to a favorite Veteran's organization of one's choosing in Robert's memory.
