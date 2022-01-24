formerly of Masontown
Robert E. "Bob" Knabenshue Jr., of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with his loved ones by his side. He courageously battled cancer for almost three years.
He leaves behind his wife, Kathie; and his beautiful daughters, Faith and Grace.
He also leaves behind his mother, Darleen Knabenshue-Farmer (Alfred); his siblings, Christine David (Arthur), Brenda Galie (Eric), Michael Knabenshue; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from German Township High School in 1983, where he enjoyed playing football and baseball and developed life-long friendships. He also loved hunting and going fishing with his Pap Bailey. In later years, he became an avid fly fisherman and wanted nothing more than to be in the mountain streams. He enjoyed watching the Steelers and rarely missed a game.
He served in the United States Air Force for six years. He worked in the radiology industry and later worked as an independent insurance agent.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, in Mechanicsville Christian Center, 8061 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A short visitation time will be held at 10 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Mechanicsville Christian Center Missions at https://MCCAG.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.