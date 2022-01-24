Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Intermittent light snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. High 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.