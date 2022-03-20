Robert E. Lee

Brownsville
Robert E. "Bob" Lee, 72, of Brownsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Monday, May 16, 1949, a son of Robert and Emma Jean Nedley Lee.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Lee; and his sister, Janet Roberts.
Left to Cherish his memory is his companion, Cindy Assad; children, Carl Lee and wife Laura, Greg Lee and wife Staci; grandchildren, Ryan Lee and wife Brittany, Brittany Lee and fiance David Bork, Madison Lee, Mya Lee; great-grandchildren, Evan Lee, Avery Bork; his brothers, Don Lee and wife Dawn, Charles Lee and wife Cherri; and several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his special furry friend, his cat Izzy.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.