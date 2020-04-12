Formerly of Vanderbilt and Connellsville
Robert E. Little, 95, formerly of Vanderbilt and Connellsville, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Uniontown Health & Rehabilitation Center, Uniontown. "Little Bob Little", as he was fondly referred to by family and friends, was born March 26, 1925, in Vanderbilt, a son of the late William H. Little Sr. and Elizabeth Murphy Little. He lived his entire life in Vanderbilt prior to residing recently at the Heritage House in Connellsville.
His mother, Elizabeth was from Ireland and his father, William was a direct descendent of the Blackfoot Indians.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during World War II, stationed in Italy, France and Northern Africa. He suffered wounds on three different occasions and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with a bronze service star, WWII Victory Medal, and the WWII Honorable Service Lapel Button.
Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces and nephews in the local area, including Duddy and Bill Sayer and Tom and Tryllis Galley, who looked after his care.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters; along with his second wife, Mary Little, whom he was buried next to.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson, (724-529-2611), www.fergusonfunerals.com. Private viewing and service was held at the convenience of the family, with Jim Roadman officiating. Graveside services and interment with full military honors took place in Dickerson Run Cemetery.
Appreciation is extended to Arlene, Patty and Mrs. Tea Bag!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rolling Thunder Inc., Chapter 5 PA, 7448 National Pike, Uniontown, PA 15401. Love Lasts Forever!
